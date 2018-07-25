Jefferson Montero: Swansea City ready to adjust winger's training

Jefferson Montero featured in all three of Ecuador's games at the 2014 World Cup

Swansea City are prepared to tailor the training schedule of winger Jefferson Montero to make him a force in the Championship.

The 28-year-old has returned to Swansea after spending loan spells with Getafe in Spain and Emelec in Ecuador.

The Ecuador international has been plagued by injuries and assistant boss Billy Reid says they are acutely aware of his injury record.

"He's got certain abilities that we can use in the Championship," he said.

"We have to realise that the type of player Jeff is, if he plays week in week out, then his training may have to be adjusted. We'll find out as we go along.

"But I can only talk about the moment and Jeff is doing the full training and looking well.

"It would be nice to have a fit and ready Jefferson Montero for the challenge in the Championship."

The former Villarreal player played for 56 minutes of Swansea's 2-1 defeat by Eibar in the latest game of their pre-season tour of Germany and Austria.

Montero has been at Swansea since joining in a £4m deal from Mexican side Morella in 2014.