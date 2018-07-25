Dundee United: Yannick Leomba becomes Csaba Laszlo's 12th summer signing

Dundee United have failed to win in their opening three League Cup games

Dundee United have made their 12th signing of the summer, bringing in Congolese winger Yannick Loemba on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old, who can play on both wings, was most recently in Turkey with Adana Demirspor.

"Yannick can offer something different to the players already here," manager Csaba Laszlo told the club website.

"He has fantastic pace and loves to run at defences. He is strong on both feet, and I believe he will excite our fans."

Leomba joins fellow midfielders Christoph Rabitsch, Adam Barton and Fraser Aird.

Laszlo has also added goalkeepers Benjamin Siegrist and Matej Rakovan, defenders Frederic Frans, Callum Booth, Paul Watson and Sam Wardrop, and forwards Craig Curran and Nicky Clark.

