Fabian Schar: Newcastle close in on deal for Switzerland defender

Fabian Schar (left) played at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups for Switzerland

Newcastle are close to completing the signing of Switzerland defender Fabian Schar from Deportivo La Coruna.

The 26-year-old centre-back is due to have a medical on Tyneside after the Magpies activated a £3m release clause in his contract.

Schar has won 42 caps for Switzerland and started all three group games at the 2018 World Cup.

The former Basel and Hoffenheim player would be Newcastle's fourth transfer deal of the summer window.

The Magpies signed goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on a permanent contract following a six-month loan spell and landed former Swansea midfielder Ki Sung-yueng on a free transfer.

Manager Rafael Benitez also signed Chelsea midfielder Kenedy on a season-long loan deal after the Brazilian had a successful six-month spell during the last campaign.