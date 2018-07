Robert Green: Chelsea sign ex-England goalkeeper on a free transfer

From the section

Chelsea have signed former England goalkeeper Robert Green on a one-year deal.

The 38-year-old joins on a free transfer after being released by Huddersfield, where he did not make a first-team appearance last season.

Green has played over 650 games for Norwich, West Ham, QPR and Leeds and has 12 England caps.

Chelsea say he will provide back-up to Thibaut Courtois and Willy Caballero at Stamford Bridge.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

More to follow.