Brighton sign Alireza Jahanbakhsh for club record fee

Brighton have signed Iran winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar for an undisclosed club record fee, reported to be £17m.

The 24-year-old, who has signed a five-year deal, becomes the Premier League club's eighth major summer signing.

"His versatility will increase our attacking options within the squad," said Brighton boss Chris Hughton.

Jahanbakhsh played in all three of Iran's games at this summer's World Cup in Russia.

He started the 1-0 win over Morocco and the 1-1 draw with Portugal, while he came on as a substitute in the 1-0 defeat by Spain as Iran narrowly missed out on reaching the knockout stage.

Jahanbakhsh, who has been at Alkmaar since 2015, has won 41 caps for Iran.

"Ali is a player that we have been aware of and monitored for a few years," said Hughton.

"I am now very much looking forward to working with him."

More to follow.