Hannah Cain: Everton Ladies sign England Under-20 striker

Hannah Cain played for Sheffield FC in the Women's Super League 2

Everton Ladies have signed striker Hannah Cain from Sheffield FC, who had to withdraw from the FA Women's Championship after financial problems.

Cain, 19, has been training with the Blue Girls in pre-season.

The England Under-20 international, who came through the Sheffield United centre of excellence, will miss the age-group World Cup in France next month because of an injury.

"It's a big moment [to sign for Everton]," Cain said.

"It's what every girl who plays football dreams of as a youngster, to be a professional. It's been a long time coming. It's amazing."