Rangers: Ryan Kent could make debut against Osijek in Europa League

Ryan Kent at Glasgow Airport as the Rangers squad left for Croatia

Ryan Kent could make his Rangers debut against Osijek after manager Steven Gerrard confirmed the on-loan Liverpool winger's international clearance has been received.

Rangers are in Croatia for the first leg of their Europa League second qualifying round tie on Thursday.

And Gerrard has no concerns over featuring 21-year-old winger Kent.

"Ryan is in a good place physically as he has had a few weeks working with Jurgen Klopp," said Gerrard.

"He is an attacking player who can play on either side, and also at number 10. He is an exciting player to watch and we hope he can help us in terms of creativity."

It will be an early return to his homeland for summer signing Nikola Katic, and Gerrard is convinced the centre-half is destined to become a regular in the Croatian national team.

"For sure, if he keeps progressing, he will be a national team player," said Gerrard.

"He is obsessed with improving individually, and he has mixed very well with the group. It is my responsibility to help him grow."

Midfielder Ryan Jack believes his experience of winning in Croatia could be beneficial against Osikek, who finished fourth in last season's top flight.

Jack was part of the Aberdeen team that won 3-0 away to Rijeka at this stage of the competition three years ago.

"I've played in Croatia before and it was a very good result we got," said Jack. "But this is a different club so it is a different experience."