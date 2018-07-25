League Cup: Arbroath 4-1 Ross County, Brechin City 1-7 Dunfermline

Ross County players trudge off after their 4-1 defeat to Arbroath

Dunfermline's 7-1 win away to Brechin City put them firmly in the driving seat in League Cup Group D.

The Fifers are three points clear of Dundee, despite goals by Kharl Madianga and Jean Mendy giving the Premiership side a 2-0 win at Peterhead.

Ross County's hopes of qualification hang in the balance after a 4-1 defeat at Arbroath.

And Forfar beat Montrose 3-1 to stay alive in Group B, though they need to beat St Johnstone at home on Saturday.

Miles Hippolyte, Faissal El Bakhtaoui and Andy Ryan all scored doubles as Championship side Dunfermline made it three wins from three.

A point at home to Stirling Albion on Saturday will ensure their place in the last 16.

Billy McKay's goal had County ahead away to Arbroath, but after Tony Dingwall's red card on 57 minutes things turned sour for the Highlanders.

Michael McKenna's double either side of that dismissal was added to by Colin Hamilton and Kane Hester for the League One club.

That means Alloa need only avoid defeat at home to County on Saturday to win the group. However, a win for the Highlanders would clinch the section for them.