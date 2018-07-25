Man Utd: Anthony Martial leaves US tour for birth of child

Anthony Martial has been linked with Chelsea and Tottenham

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has left the pre-season tour of the United States to attend the birth of his second child.

Manager Jose Mourinho gave Martial, 22, permission to fly back from Los Angeles, where United will play AC Milan in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday.

It is understood Mourinho is willing to sell the France international.

However, United do not want him to join a Premier League rival.