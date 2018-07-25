Sam Walker: Reading sign ex-Colchester goalkeeper on three-year deal

Sam Walker played 47 games for Colchester United last season

Reading have signed goalkeeper Sam Walker on a three-year contract, after his contract expired at Colchester United this summer.

Walker, 26, is reunited with Royals boss Paul Clement - who he worked with at Chelsea while a youth team player.

The Gravesend-born keeper joined Colchester on an initial loan basis in January 2013 which after becoming permanent saw him make 213 appearances.

"He is going to provide good competition," Clement said.

"I am looking forward to reuniting with him here at Reading, 10 years since working with him as a youth player at Chelsea. In those ten years, Sam has gained a lot of valuable experience."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.