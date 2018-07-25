Super Cup NI: Seven Northern Ireland teams through to semi-finals

Media playback is not supported on this device Super Cup NI Premier Section goals action

Seven Northern Ireland teams are in Thursday's Super Cup NI semi-finals.

County Armagh take on Manchester United in the the Junior Section, with County Antrim playing Southampton.

County Down are up against Club America in the Premier Section, with the winner playing either Serie B Italia or Go Audax of Brazil in the final.

It's an all-Northern Ireland affair in the Minor Section, with Linfield playing Bertie Peacock Youths and Greenisland facing Portadown.

County Armagh secured their Junior Section glamour tie against United with an impressive 2-0 victory over Chilean side Colina at Clough on Wednesday.

United, meanwhile, were comfortable 3-0 winners over Club NI at Seahaven.

County Antrim go into their last four encounter against Southampton on the back of a scoreless draw with Plymouth Argyle at Castlerock, with the Saints defeating North Dublin SL 1-0.

In the Premier Section on Wednesday, County Down brushed aside Desportes Iquique of Chile 3-0 at Broughshane.

Linfield warmed up for their Minor Section semi-final with a 1-0 derby victory over Glentoran, while their opponents Bertie Peacock Youths beat Ballinamallard 2-0.

Greenisland hammered Indian outfit Reeds FC 16-0, with Portadown beating Coleraine Academy 3-1.

00Linfield FC v Bertie Peacock YouthsAnderson Park, Coleraine3:00Greenisland FC v Portadown FCSeahaven, Portstewart