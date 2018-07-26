Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, John McGinn, Stephen Robinson

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers could net a cash windfall of up to £800,000 from the sale of Martyn Waghorn as Derby County prepare an £8m move for the 28-year-old who left Ibrox for Ipswich in a £250,000 deal 12 months ago. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers insists Odsonne Edouard is worth every penny of this summer's £9m transfer fee after the Frenchman scored twice in last night's 3-1 win over Rosenborg. (Daily Mail)

Hibernian boss Neil Lennon has warned John McGinn that a move to Celtic might never happen - and to prepare himself for it, with the Easter Road club knocking back three offers for the midfielder from the champions. (Sun)

John McGinn has made it clear he sees his future at Celtic Park and - if no fee can be agreed between the clubs - he will be prepared to sit tight until January when he would be able to sign for his boyhood heroes on a pre-contract as a free agent. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes slaps down Scottish football's critics - and tells them they don't have a clue about the SPFL. (Sun)

Former Motherwell and Oldham player Josh Law defends his old manager Stephen Robinson after accusations of bullying were made against the Fir Park boss. (Herald)

"The club are working hard in terms of trying to get the quality we need in," says Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, who is "aware" of Australian Daniel Arzani, who is linked with a loan move to Glasgow once he completes a switch to Manchester City. (Sun)

Lassana Coulibaly and Ryan Kent are poised for Rangers debuts against Osijek this evening, with Josh Windass, Daniel Candeias and Ross McCrorie expected to drop out of Steven Gerrard's starting line-up. (Sun)

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack believes individual drills with Steven Gerrard and Gary McAllister can only help take his game to the next level. (Sun)

Defender Darren McGregor says Hibs have a "good opportunity" against Asteras Tripolis of Greece and talks up the positive "domino effect" of Scottish clubs making progress in Europe. (Scotsman)

"I have learned to be more selfish in the last year," says Conor Sammon, who got off the mark for Motherwell with two goals against Queen of the South on Tuesday. (Daily Mail, print edition)

On-loan Bournemouth teenager Mikael Ndjoli is sure he will leave Kilmarnock a much-improved player after knocking in three goals in three games. (Daily Express, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Former Ryder Cup star Colin Montgomerie reckons Europe could have the strongest team ever assembled with Open champion Francesco Molinari at its heart. (Daily Record)