Partick Thistle agree loan for Max Melbourne from West Brom

Max Melbourne was on loan at Ross County for the second half of last season

Partick Thistle have signed left-back Max Melbourne on a six-month loan from West Bromwich Albion.

The 19-year-old spent time with Ross County last season, making six appearances as the Dingwall side were relegated from the Premiership.

He also turned out three times for West Brom's under-21 side in the Football League Trophy last term.

Melbourne, who was the Baggies' captain at under-18 level, can also operate as a wing-back.