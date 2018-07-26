Bradley Wright-Phillips scores 100th MLS goal and breaks league record

Bradley Wright-Phillips' goal moved New York Red Bulls up to second in the MLS' Eastern Conference

Bradley Wright-Phillips became the fastest player in Major League Soccer history to reach 100 goals on Wednesday.

The New York Red Bulls' number 99 slotted the ball past DC United goalkeeper David Ousted in the second minute of the game, which finished 1-0.

The Englishman was clearly feeling confident he would score, as he celebrated by removing his shirt to reveal another jersey underneath - this time featuring the number 100.

Wright-Phillips, who previously played for Manchester City, Southampton, Plymouth and Charlton, reached the milestone in his 159th game in the MLS.

BWP, as he is affectionately known, is only the 11th player in the top US division to reach the landmark century.

"You don't score 100 league goals without great team-mates, past and present, top-class coaching staff and a supportive family so I want to thank you all," he tweeted.

His father, former Arsenal player Ian Wright, also celebrated his son's achievement on social media.

Ian Wright seemed emotional at his son's achievements on Twitter