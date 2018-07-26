Harry Maguire: Leicester City to resist Manchester United move for defender

Harry Maguire played every minute for England during the knockout stages of the 2018 World Cup

Leicester City will resist any move from Manchester United for England defender Harry Maguire, instead hoping to tie him to a new deal.

The 25-year-old played a key role in England's progression to the World Cup semi-final this summer, starting every game in the knockout stage.

He also played every Premier League minute for Leicester after a £17m move from Championship side Hull City.

Maguire has been linked with a £65m transfer to Old Trafford.

United manager Jose Mourinho is keen to sign a central defender and is a known admirer of Maguire after his standout performances in Russia.

Leicester have proved tough negotiators in the past. They managed to resist approaches for Riyad Mahrez last year and Manchester City's attempt to sign him in January, before consenting to the move this summer.

And with the clock ticking down to the 9 August transfer deadline, the Foxes are privately making their position on Maguire clear.

United have so far signed three players this summer, including third choice keeper Lee Grant.

Meanwhile, United have said teenage full-back Diogo Dalot, signed from Porto for £19m, will not feature until September as he recovers from a knee injury.