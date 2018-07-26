Conor Mitchell: St Johnstone sign goalkeeper on loan from Burnley

Mitchell is looking forward to working with Saints boss Tommy Wright, a former Northern Ireland keeper

St Johnstone have signed goalkeeper Conor Mitchell on a season-long-loan from Burnley.

The 22-year-old will provide competition for Zander Clark and Mark Hurst at McDiarmid Park.

The Northern Ireland under-21 cap spent the first half of last season on loan at Chester, making eight appearances for the National League side.

"Hopefully I can push Zander and Hursty and they can push me too," he told the Perth club's website.

"My aim for this season was always to get myself out on loan and breakaway from the Academy system. Scotland is a great place for me because it provides a good platform if I do well and it's great exposure.

"I'm looking forward to getting going and showing what I can do and I'm really excited about the season ahead."

