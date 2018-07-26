Kenny Shiels: Derry City boss says St Pat's game 'must-win' for European hopes

Kenny Shiels is appealing to Derry fans to come to the Brandywell in big numbers on Friday night

Derry City begin a run of four home Premier Division games with a contest against St Pat's on Friday which Kenny Shiels describes as 'must-win'.

Monday's 5-0 hammering by Cork City was fifth-placed Derry's eighth defeat in 11 league games as their hopes of a European place took another hit.

Derry are now eight points behind third-placed Waterford who occupy the final European qualification spot.

"We need to get the crowd behind us for the four games coming up," said Shiels.

The Derry boss wants a big turnout of home fans for Friday's contest after controversy over the ticket prices for the recent Europa League tie against Dinamo Minsk led many to stay away.

"I just want to message out to the support to come in and give us some support. We really, really need it. It will help us drive things on," added the Candystripes boss.

"We need to get the crowd in with these four home games coming up. I hope they have the same anticipation as we do."

Nicky Low will miss Friday's game because of injury

However while Shiels is refusing to contemplate anything other than a Derry win on Friday evening, he insists that there will not be an ounce of complacency in Candystripes ranks.

The Derry boss knows full well that his side were decidedly fortunate to beat the Dublin club 2-1 in late March when Aaron McEneff scored twice and Pat's emphatically avenged that result with a 5-2 victory at Richmond Park seven weeks later.

Shiels will also be mindful that Pat's will move above Derry into fifth place in the table if they win on Friday night.

"It's going to be a really hard game. They have a lot of good players. I went down to see them in their last game against Limerick and they got the win in a tough game."

Midfielder Nicky Low is ruled out of Friday's contest by injury but otherwise Shiels will be able to pick from a full squad.

Derry's run of four home games will continue with next Friday's contest against Sligo Rovers before they face Waterford on 17 August and Bohemians on 31 August.