Kurtis Guthrie: Stevenage sign former Colchester striker on free transfer

Guthrie's older sister Serena was part of the England netball team which won Commonwealth Games gold in Australia earlier this year

Stevenage have signed former Colchester United forward Kurtis Guthrie.

The 25-year-old left the U's in March after undergoing surgery on an ankle injury, having joined the club from Forest Green Rovers in July 2016 for an undisclosed fee.

"I have got a real fire in my belly and desire to get back to the form that I know I'm capable of hitting," Jersey-born Guthrie said.

"With the boys that the club has recruited, it's tailored to my game."

Guthrie scored once in 13 games last season for Colchester, having hit the net 12 times in 36 games the season before.

"Kurtis wasn't short of offers this summer but straight after we met, he believed in what Stevenage FC stood for and the direction the club was heading in," Stevenage boss Dino Maamria added.

