Jacob Maddox: Chelsea loan England Under-20 midfielder to Cheltenham Town

From the section

Jacob Maddox played against clubs such as Barcelona for Chelsea in the Uefa Youth League

Chelsea have loaned attacking midfielder Jacob Maddox to Cheltenham Town for the 2018-19 League Two season.

The England Under-20 international is yet to make a senior appearance for the Premier League club but has featured in the under-21s EFL Trophy side.

Maddox, 19, joined Chelsea from hometown club Bristol City and has won FA Youth Cup and Uefa Youth League titles at Stamford Bridge.

"Jacob is a real talent," Robins boss Gary Johnson said.

"He is a quality attacking midfielder who can open up defences with his passing and running prowess."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.