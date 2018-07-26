Jacob Maddox: Chelsea loan England Under-20 midfielder to Cheltenham Town
Chelsea have loaned attacking midfielder Jacob Maddox to Cheltenham Town for the 2018-19 League Two season.
The England Under-20 international is yet to make a senior appearance for the Premier League club but has featured in the under-21s EFL Trophy side.
Maddox, 19, joined Chelsea from hometown club Bristol City and has won FA Youth Cup and Uefa Youth League titles at Stamford Bridge.
"Jacob is a real talent," Robins boss Gary Johnson said.
"He is a quality attacking midfielder who can open up defences with his passing and running prowess."
