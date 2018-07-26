England will not defend U20s World Cup title after losing to Norway

Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah captained the under-19s in Finland

England will not defend their Under-20s World Cup title in Poland next year after the Under-19s lost in a European Championship play-off to Norway.

England conceded three times in the final 15 minutes to fall to their second defeat of the tournament.

Paul Simpson's side had finished third in their group at the European U19 Championships in Finland, losing 5-0 to France on Monday.

England U20s beat Venezuela to win the World Cup in South Korea last year.

Erik Botheim put Norway ahead in the 75th minute before Eman Markovic and Jens Petter Hauge sealed the victory.

England, who were without a number of key players in Finland, won the tournament in Georgia last summer.

But they were "second best" against Norway, according to head coach Simpson.

He told the FA's official website: "They were physically stronger and a little bit more robust and battle-hardened than our players. They found a way to win the game.

"We go away very, very disappointed that we don't have an opportunity to go and retain the World Cup that we won in South Korea last year. But we'll dust ourselves down and learn from it."