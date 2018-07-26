Super Cup NI: Manchester United to face County Antrim in Junior decider

Media playback is not supported on this device Man United reach Super Cup NI Junior final by ending County Armagh hopes

Manchester United will face County Antrim in the Junior Section final at Super Cup NI after defeating County Armagh 2-0 in Coleraine.

Holders Antrim beat Southampton 2-0 in Portstewart to secure their place in Friday's decider.

There will be also be a local team in the Premier final at the Ballymena Showgrounds after County Down defeated Mexican side Club America 2-0.

The Down boys will face B Italia, who defeated French side GO Audax 2-1.

United got off to the perfect start in their Junior semi-final as George Walters' deflected strike beat Armagh keeper Connor Byrne with just over a minute played.

After both sides missed chances, Armagh's Adam Garvey struck the ball into the United net on the stroke of half time but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Oisin Conaty and Rhys Emerson went close for Armagh after the resumption but Manni Norkett's third goal of the tournament sealed United's victory with seven minutes left.

The Red Devils will face more Northern Ireland opposition in the final, as goals from Dale Taylor and Cameron Stewart helped County Antrim defeat Southampton at Seahaven.

More success for local counties

County Down stunned Mexican side Club America at the Riada Stadium in Ballymoney

County Down booked their place in the Premier final as they stunned Mexican hopefuls Club America thanks to goals from Ethan Wynne and Ruairi O'Hare.

They will face B Italia after their 2-1 win over GO Audax at Scroggy Road.

In Friday's Minor final, Bertie Peacock Youths will take on Greenisland FC at the Coleraine Showgrounds at 12:00 BST.

The Coleraine team eased past Linfield 3-0 at Anderson Park, while Greenisland defeated Portadown 5-4 on penalties.

Both the Junior and Premier finals will be live on the BBC website from 17:00 BST.