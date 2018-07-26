BBC Sport - Man United reach Super Cup NI Junior final by ending County Armagh hopes

Manchester United will face holders County Antrim in Friday's Junior Section final at Super Cup NI after beating County Armagh 2-0 in the semi-final in Coleraine.

George Walters' early deflected strike put the Red Devils ahead before Manni Norkett sealed the win with a late goal after Armagh had missed chances to level.

The junior section sees players in action who were born on or after 1 January 2004.

