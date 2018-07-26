Cliftonville sign former Ballinamallard goalkeeper Richard Brush
-
- From the section Irish
Cliftonville have signed former Ballinamallard United goalkeeper Richard Brush.
Englishman Brush, 33, went straight into the Cliftonville team for Thursday's 6-1 friendly victory over the Mallards at Solitude.
Brush's career has included a stint at Shamrock Rovers in addition to three spells at Sligo Rovers.
"I'm delighted to get someone of Richard's proven quality on board," said Cliftonville boss Barry Gray.