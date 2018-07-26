Cliftonville sign former Ballinamallard goalkeeper Richard Brush

Richard Brush in action for Ballinamallard against Cliftonville in 2017
Richard Brush moves to Cliftonville after leaving Ballinamallard following their relegation from the Premiership

Cliftonville have signed former Ballinamallard United goalkeeper Richard Brush.

Englishman Brush, 33, went straight into the Cliftonville team for Thursday's 6-1 friendly victory over the Mallards at Solitude.

Brush's career has included a stint at Shamrock Rovers in addition to three spells at Sligo Rovers.

"I'm delighted to get someone of Richard's proven quality on board," said Cliftonville boss Barry Gray.

