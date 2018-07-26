Hibernian 3-2 Asteras Tripolis: 'We should have won by more' - Hibs boss Neil Lennon

David Gray levelled the scores for Hibernian as they came from behind to beat Asteras Tripolis

Hibernian should have won their dramatic Europa League tie with Asteras Tripolis "by more" than one goal, says boss Neil Lennon.

On a tumultuous night at Easter Road, Hibs overturned a 2-0 half-time deficit to earn a 3-2 victory, Florian Kamberi grabbing the stoppage-time winner.

Lennon's men defend their slender lead in Greece next Thursday.

"We've given ourselves a real foothold, which didn't look likely at half-time," the Hibs head coach told BBC Scotland.

"I'm really proud of the team, we could and should have won by more."

Hibs, who have conceded 12 goals in their last four competitive outings, fell behind to a brace from Georgios Kyriakopoulos and often looked frail in defence.

Consequently, Lennon believes they will need to score in Athens to book their spot in the third round of qualifiers.

He admitted to being concerned that his midfield and first-choice defence of Efe Ambrose, Darren McGregor and Paul Hanlon are not combining as well as they ought to.

"The back-three suits us, but at times the distances between the midfield and the two wider centre-halves weren't right," he said.

"They're a good side but we could've done better with both goals. We need to work on that. There's definite rust there but they came through and it'll stand them in good stead for next week.

"It'll be a different atmosphere and environment but we've got to believe we can score and we might need to."

