Reading v Derby County

Frank Lampard will come up against a former Derby manager, Paul Clement, at Reading on Friday

Frank Lampard will make his managerial debut when his Derby County side face Reading in the opening game of the 2018-19 Championship season.

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Lampard, 40, is hoping to lead the Rams into the top flight after they lost to Fulham in last season's play-offs.

Midfielder Tom Huddlestone is likely to be available after a groin injury.

Reading could give a debut to striker Sam Baldock, who joined the Royals from Brighton on Monday.

But centre-back Liam Moore, who has handed in a transfer request, is unlikely to be included.

Reading narrowly avoided relegation last term, with Paul Clement's team drawing 0-0 at Cardiff on the final day of the season to secure safety.

Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"I'm really excited for the game. As soon as the fixtures came out, I was looking forward to it.

"It's an exciting fixture for many reasons. We're opening up the Championship, it's televised and I'm looking forward to putting pre-season aside and getting on with what it's really about.

"That's competitive games where there's three points to play for every week, not no points as we've had in the past few weeks."

Derby County manager Frank Lampard told BBC Radio Derby:

"There's excitement and I'm pleased with that in the build-up to a season, as hopefully there's a feel-good factor around this club.

"But we all know that once things get started, it's going to be all about results and that will be the important thing.

"The work we've been doing on the training ground has translated out to the pitch in pre-season, which is a nice place to be, but I still think there's more room for improvement."

Match facts