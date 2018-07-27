Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Man Utd, Man City, St Mirren, Hibs, St Johnstone, Morton, Cardiff

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are expected to sign 21-year-old midfielder Kean Bryan, who spent last season on loan to Oldham Athletic, from Manchester City in a three-year deal worth around £2.5m in wages and signing on fee. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers will look to sign 21-year-old Manchester City midfielder Kean Bryan if fellow Englishman Josh Windass leaves Ibrox. (Daily Mail)

St Mirren are chasing strikers Greg Stewart and Nicolai Brock-Madsen on loan from Birmingham City and have also made a move to pip St Johnstone to the signature Manchester United winger Matty Willock, who spent last season on loan at McDiarmid Park. (Scottish Sun)

Daniel Arzani, the 19-year-old midfielder poised to switch from Melbourne City to Manchester City and then join Celtic on loan, is the most talented player to come out of Australia for a generation, according to A-League pundit Francis Leach. (Daily Record)

Winger Daniel Arzani would slot straight into Celtic's first team should the 19-year-old, who was in Australia's World Cup squad, be loaned out after his expected £1.5m transfer from Melbourne City to parent club Manchester City, according to from former Socceroos player and current Fox Sports television pundit Ned Zelic. (Evening Times)

Celtic central defender Jozo Simunovic, who missed Tuesday's win over Rosenborg through suspension, is expected to learn today if he will receive additional punishment after his red card in the Champions League is considered by Uefa's disciplinary panel. (Scottish Sun)

James Forrest has revealed his shock at edging ahead of all-time Celtic greats Bobby Lennox and Billy McNeill in the continental competition appearance table. (Evening Times)

Rangers fans claim that someone from the Celtic Bar Belfast in Dubrovnik who drove eight hours to unveil 25m-long 'You're not Rangers anymore' banner that had been displayed on social media was "relieved" of the item before last night's Europa League match against Osijek. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was delighted with a "selfless" performance from Alfredo Morelos as the striker fired the Ibrox side into a 1-0 lead after the first leg of their Europa League second qualifying round tie against Osijek in Croatia. (The Herald)

Falkirk are poised to sign 29-year-old striker Marcus Haber on loan from Dundee. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Greenock Morton have cancelled Tuesday's glamour friendly against Cardiff City, who have been promoted to England's Premier League, after their squad was "decimated" by early-season injuries. (The National)

Striker Adam Rooney says he got so much stick on social media for his decision to leave Aberdeen for Salford City in England's fifth tier that he did not look at his phone for four days. (Daily Record)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has described as "scandalous" an additional touchline ban from Uefa after he was accused of coaching from the stand during his side's win over Runavik. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Out-of-contract Scotland midfielder James Morrison hopes to win a new deal with West Bromwich Albion after overcoming injury problems that restricted the 32-year-old to four appearances last season. (Daily Mirror, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish Rugby's performance partnership with newly-promoted Federale 1 team Stade Nicois will continue this season, with five new players set to join the Alpes-Maritimes side for the forthcoming campaign. (The Scotsman)

Andy Murray has been given a wild card into the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati next month as the former world number one continues his comeback from injury. (The Scotsman)