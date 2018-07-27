Pre-season friendly: SC Freiburg 3-0 Swansea City

Graham Potter's reign at Swansea City started with a 2-1 pre-season friendly win against Yeovil

Swansea City ended their pre-season tour to Austria and Germany winless after a 3-0 defeat at SC Freiburg.

Graham Potter's side have lost to Genoa, FC Magdeburg and Eibar on their trip and were outclassed by Bundesliga opponents Freiburg in Imst on Friday.

Oli McBurnie hit the crossbar in the first half for the Championship side, while Jordan Ayew also went close.

But goals from Tim Kleindienst, Luca Waldschmidt and Nils Petersen underlined Freiburg's superiority.