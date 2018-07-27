Greg Cunningham: Cardiff's squad togetherness is 'priceless'

Greg Cunningham went through the youth system at Manchester City before making two first-team appearances in 2010

Cardiff City's summer signing Greg Cunningham says squad unity is more important than heavy investment.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham have both recruited heavily since joining Cardiff in winning promotion to the Premier League last season.

However the 27-year-old defender says the money spent by their rivals is no guarantee of success in the top flight.

"Just because clubs are spending big doesn't mean it'll come off for them," said the former Preston defender.

"It was nice having the week away in Cornwall to be around each other and really get the know the lads.

"We have a close tight-knit group and that is priceless."

Both Wolves and Fulham have shown their ability to recruit from some of Europe's best clubs.

Euro 2016 winner Joao Moutinho joined Wolves and World Cup winner Andre Schurrle signed for Fulham from Champions League sides Monaco and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

In contrast, all four of Cardiff's summer recruits so far have come from Championship clubs.

"We will have to prove the doubters wrong," Cunningham added.

"We will work very hard between now and the start of the season to make sure we are on it."

Cunningham, a long-term target of Cardiff boss Neil Warnock, says joining the Bluebirds was an easy decision for him.

"I know the gaffer was interested for a while so when they came back in for me I jumped at the chance," said Cunningham.

"I've played in the Championship a lot so I'm delighted to move up to the Premier League. I need to back myself and show what I can do.

"It's the pinnacle of English football and where you want to play, against the best players in the world so joining was a no brainer."