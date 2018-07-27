Luiz Felipe Scolari: Former Chelsea boss returns to Palmeiras

Luiz Felipe Scolari led Brazil to World Cup success in 2002 and to the semi-finals in his home country in 2014

Former Chelsea boss Luiz Felipe Scolari has been appointed manager of Brazilian side Palmeiras for a third time.

The 69-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Sao Paulo club, who are nine-time champions of Brazil.

Scolari first managed Palmeiras between 1997 and 2000, then returned to the club for two more years in 2010 after Chelsea had sacked him just eight months into the job in 2009.

He won the World Cup as boss of Brazil in 2002.

Scolari returned to lead Brazil at their home World Cup in 2014, where they were beaten 7-1 by eventual champions Germany in the semi-finals.

His last managerial job was in China with Guangzhou Evergrande and he has been without a club since November 2017.