Kenny Dougall: Barnsley sign Australian midfielder from Sparta Rotterdam
Barnsley have signed midfielder Kenny Dougall for an undisclosed fee from Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam.
The 25-year-old, who has agreed a two-year deal at Oakwell, is the first new signing since Daniel Stendel took over as manager at the start of June.
The former Australia Under-23 international has been in Europe since 2014 when he joined Dutch side Telstar, before moving to Sparta a year later.
"His personality and determination stood out to me," Stendel said.
"This squad is talented, we just needed to add something extra and I know Kenny can be the useful help we need in the midfield," the Barnsley boss added to the club website.
