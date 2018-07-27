Aliou Cisse gets Senegal contract extension with tough target

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse has been in charge of the Teranga Lions since 2015

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse has had his contract extended by a year and set the target of reaching the final of next year's Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

"In the assessment of his contract, we feel he achieved his initial goal of qualifying the team for the World Cup," Senegal Football Federation president Augustin Senghor said.

"After which the whole world recognises that he was able to bring the Senegalese team up to an appreciable level.

"We do not see why he should not continue, so we have assigned him mission to reach the 2019 Nations Cup final.

"Through his remarks, it was clear Cisse is aiming for this goal himself, and Senegal wants the trophy."

The Teranga Lions became the first side eliminated from a World Cup on the 'fairplay rule' after finishing level with Japan but being placed behind them in the group standings because of a higher number of cautions received during the tournament in Russia.

Senegal began their campaign in Russia with a 2-1 win over Poland, before being held 2-2 by Japan and then losing 1-0 to Colombia.

The 42-year-old Cisse took over as coach in March 2015 and at the 2017 Nations Cup in Gabon his side were beaten on post-match penalties in the quarter-finals.

He captained Senegal at the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea, where they beat holders France in the opening game and reached the quarter-finals.

His club career took in spells at Lille and Paris St Germain before playing in the English Premier League with Birmingham City and later Portsmouth, as well as earning 35 caps for the Senegal national team.

He was part of Senegal's coaching team with the under-23 team at the 2012 Olympic Games in London and then took over the senior side.