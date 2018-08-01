Lincoln Red Imps v The New Saints (Thur)

Saints are competing in the Europa League after being knocked out of the Champions League

Europa League second qualifying round second-leg: Lincoln Red Imps (1) v The New Saints (2) Venue: Victoria Stadium, Gibraltar Date: Thursday, 2 August Kick-off: 18:00 BST

New Saints manager Scott Ruscoe wants the "same again" from his players in their Europa League second qualifying round second leg against Lincoln Red Imps.

The Welsh champions travel to Gibraltar having won the home leg 2-1.

The winners will face Astana or Midtjylland in the third qualifying round.

"Yes, we've got a slender advantage but the message from me is to do exactly the same again," Ruscoe said.

"We're going out there not to be gung-ho but to see what they've got , see what type of game plan they can bring to us.

"Hopefully as the game settles we can play our normal game, create chances and be the TNS we know we can be.

"Overall we're fitter and stronger than them. Technically they're a decent, efficient team.

"We'll have a game plan and stick to it and the players will know their jobs and responsibilities and from minute one we'll be at them."

Saints are Wales' remaining representatives in Europe this season and Ruscoe is well aware recent results will have an effect on the country's Uefa coefficient rankings.

"We've won the last two games in Europe," Ruscoe added.

"To win two games back to back against two decent sides, we're looking in good shape.

"We know the rest of the Welsh Premier are looking at us, not just for this season, but for next season going forward and we have to do our bit."

Should they progress, Saints will play the home leg of their third qualifying round tie against Astana of Kazakhstan or Danish side Midtjylland at Cardiff City Stadium.

Astana hold a 2-1 first leg advantage over Midtjylland in the Champions League qualifiers and the losers of the tie will drop in to the Europa League.