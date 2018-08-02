Jamie Richards: Truro City captain says fans making 'a big sacrifice' following team

Jamie Richards has taken over as captain from Ben Berring, who left to play for Saturday's opponents Billericay

Truro City captain Jamie Richards says the players appreciate the commitment fans will make following the team.

The White Tigers are sharing a ground with National League South rivals Torquay United meaning a round-trip of 200 miles for Truro-based supporters.

"I know it's hard and it's going to be a big sacrifice," he told BBC Cornwall.

"I do understand that some people who won't be able to make it, if anybody can get there it's absolutely massive for us and gives us an extra 10%."

City begin their campaign against newly-promoted Billericay Town at Plainmoor following a deal to sell their ground for redevelopment several years ago.

"The fans are valued massively and it would be such a huge loss to us if those regular home fans weren't able to make the journey up to Torquay.

"But fingers crossed we can come through the other side and be back in Cornwall."