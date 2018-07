Premier League transfers: Club-by-club guide to deals so far

Riyad Mahrez, a title winner with Leicester in 2016, will hope to repeat that success with Manchester City this season

With the summer transfer window closing three weeks earlier than normal on 9 August, Premier League clubs have been busy in the market over the past couple of months.

But who has gone where and which moves have you missed? Here's your complete club-by-club guide to all the deals so far.

Arsenal

Ins

Bernd Leno [Bayer Leverkusen] £19.3m, Stephan Lichtsteiner [Juventus] Free, Matteo Guendouzi [Lorient] Undisclosed, Lucas Torreira [Sampdoria] £26m, Sokratis Papastathopoulos [Borussia Dortmund] Undisclosed

Outs

Marc Bola [Blackpool] Free, Jack Wilshere [West Ham] Free, Santi Cazorla [Villarreal] Free

Bournemouth

Ins

Diego Rico [Leganes] £10.7m, David Brooks [Sheffield United] Undisclosed

Outs

Ryan Allsop [Wycombe] Free, Max Gradel [Toulouse] Undisclosed, Sam Matthews [Bristol Rovers] Free, Benik Afobe [Wolves] £10m, Lewis Grabban [Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed, Adam Federici [Stoke] Undisclosed

Brighton

Ins

Florin Andone [Deportivo La Coruna] Undisclosed, Leon Balogun [Mainz] Free, Alireza Jahanbakhsh [AZ Alkmaar] Undisclosed, Percy Tau [Mamelodi Sundowns] Undisclosed, Yves Bissouma [Lille] Undisclosed, Bernardo [RB Leipzig] £9m

Outs

Bailey Vose [Colchester] Undisclosed, Jamie Murphy [Rangers] Undisclosed, Christian Walton [Wigan] Loan, Ben Hall [Notts County] Loan, Robert Sanchez [Forest Green] Loan, Connor Goldson [Rangers] Undisclosed, Tim Krul [Norwich] Free, Steven Alzate [Swindon] Loan

Burnley

Ins

None

Outs

Tom Anderson [Doncaster] Free, Scott Arfield [Rangers] Free, Josh Ginnelly [Walsall] Free, Chris Long [Fleetwood] Free

Cardiff

Ins

Bobby Reid [Bristol City] reported £10m, Alex Smithies [QPR] reported £3.5m, Greg Cunningham [Cardiff] Undisclosed, Josh Murphy [Cardiff] Undisclosed

Outs

None

Chelsea

Ins

Robert Green [Huddersfield] Free, Jorginho [Napoli] Undisclosed

Outs

Lewis Baker [ Leeds] Loan, Reece James [Wigan] Loan, Dujon Sterling [Coventry] Loan, Nathan Baxter [Yeovil] Loan, Trevoh Chalobah [Ipswich] Loan, Jacob Maddox [Cheltenham] Loan, Charlie Colkett [Shrewsbury] Loan, Todd Kane [Hull] Loan, Mason Mount [Derby] Loan, Jamal Blackman [Leeds] Loan, Kenedy [Newcastle] Loan, Jordan Houghton [MK Dons] Free, Jake Clarke-Salter [Vitesse Arnhem] Loan

Crystal Palace

Ins

Vicente Guaita [Getafe] Free

Outs

Jaroslaw Jach [Caykur Rizespor] Loan

Everton

Ins

Richarlison [Everton] £35m

Outs

Ramiro Funes Mori [Villarreal] Undisclosed, Jose Baxter [Oldham] Free, Callum Dyson [Plymouth] Free, Conor Grant [Plymouth] Free, Davy Klaassen [Werder Bremen] Undisclosed, Luke Garbutt [Oxford] Loan

Fulham

Ins

Andre Schurrle [Borussia Dortmund] Loan, Fabri [Besiktas] Undisclosed (reported £5m), Maxime le Marchand [Nice] Undisclosed, Jean Michael Seri [Nice] Undisclosed

Outs

Isaac Pearce [Fulham] Free, George Williams [Fulham] Free, Ryan Fredericks [Fulham] Free, Marek Rodak [Fulham] Loan, David Button [Fulham] Undisclosed, Stephen Humphrys [Fulham] Loan, Joe Felix [Fulham] Free

Huddersfield

Ins

Juninho Bacuna [Huddersfield] Undisclosed, Ramadan Sobhi [Huddersfield] £5.7m, Terence Kongolo [Huddersfield] Undisclosed, Ben Hamer [Huddersfield] Free, Adama Diakhaby [Huddersfield] Undisclosed, Erik Durm [Huddersfield] Undisclosed

Outs

Robert Green [Chelsea] Free, Tom Ince [Stoke] £10m, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis [Bristol Rovers] Undisclosed, Sean Scannell [Bradford] Undisclosed, Joel Coleman [Shrewsbury] Loan

Leicester

Ins

James Maddison [Norwich] Undisclosed, Jonny Evans [West Brom] £3.5m, Danny Ward [Liverpool] £12.5m

Outs

Connor Wood [Bradford] Undisclosed, Ben Hamer [Huddersfield] Free, Daniel Iverson [Oldham] Loan, Harvey Barnes [West Brom] Loan, Riyad Mahrez [Manchester City] £60m, Josh Debayo [Cheltenham] Free

Liverpool

Ins

Fabinho [Monaco] £39m, Alisson [Roma] Undisclosed (reported £66.8m), Xherdan Shaqiri [Stoke] £13m

Outs

Emre Can [Juventus] Free, Jon Flanagan [Rangers] Free, Jordan Williams [Rochdale] Free, Ovie Ejaria [Rangers] Loan, Shamal George [Tranmere] Loan, Ryan Kent [Rangers] Loan, Danny Ward [Leicester] £12.5m, Harry Wilson [Derby] Loan

Man City

Ins

Riyad Mahrez [Leicester] £60m

Outs

Pablo Maffeo [Stuttgart] Undisclosed, Ashley Smith-Brown [Plymouth] Undisclosed, Will Patching [Notts County] Free, Isaac Buckley-Ricketts [Peterborough] Undisclosed, Angus Gunn [Southampton] £13.5m, Jacob Davenport [Manchester City - Blackburn] Undisclosed

Man Utd

Ins

Fred [Shakhtar Donetsk] £47m, Diogo Dalot [Porto] £19m, Lee Grant [Stoke] Undisclosed

Outs

Joe Riley [Bradford] Undisclosed, Dean Henderson [Sheffield United] Loan, Daley Blind [Ajax] £14m, Sam Johnstone [West Brom] £6.5m

Newcastle

Ins

Martin Dubravka [Sparta Prague] Undisclosed , Ki Sung-yeung [Swansea] Free, Kenedy [Chelsea] Loan

Outs

Macaulay Gillesphey [Carlisle] Free, Chancel Mbemba [Porto] Undisclosed (reported £7.14m), Jack Colback [Nottingham Forest] Loan, Alex Gilliead [Shrewsbury] Free

Southampton

Ins

Mohamed Elyounoussi [Basel] reported £16m, Stuart Armstrong [Celtic] £7m, Jannik Vestergaard [Borussia Monchengladbach] Undisclosed, Angus Gunn [Manchester City] £13.5m

Outs

Olufela Olomola [Scunthorpe] Free, Dusan Tadic [Ajax] £10m, Jordy Clasie [Feyenoord] Loan, Guido Carrillo [Leganes] Loan

Tottenham

Ins

None

Outs

Keanan Bennetts [Borussia Monchengladbach] Undisclosed, Anton Walkes [Portsmouth] Undisclosed

Watford

Ins

Ben Wilmot [Stevenage] Undisclosed, Marc Navarro [Espanyol] Undisclosed , Gerard Deulofeu [Barcelona] £11.5m, Ben Foster [West Brom] Undisclosed, Ken Sema [Ostersund] Undisclosed, Adam Masina [Bologna] Undisclosed

Outs

Jerome Sinclair [Sunderland] Loan, Tommie Hoban [Aberdeen] Loan, Nordin Amrabat [Al-Nassr] Undisclosed, Richarlison [Everton] £35m, Brandon Mason [Coventry] Free, Costel Pantilimon [Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed

West Ham

Ins

Lukasz Fabianski [Swansea] £7m, Issa Diop [Toulouse] £22m, Ryan Fredericks [Fulham] Free, Felipe Anderson [Lazio] Undisclosed, Fabian Balbuena [Corinthians] Undisclosed, Andriy Yarmolenko [Borussia Dortmund] Undisclosed, Jack Wilshere [Arsenal] Free

Outs

Marcus Browne [Oxford] Loan , Korrey Henry [Yeovil] Free, Reece Burke [Hull] Undisclosed

Wolves

Ins

Rui Patricio [Sporting Lisbon] Free, Raul Jimenez [Benfica] Loan, Benik Afobe [Bournemouth] £10m, Willy Boly [Porto] £10m, Jonny Castro Otto [Atletico Madrid] Loan, Joao Moutinho [Monaco] £5m

Outs

Ben Marshall [Norwich] Undisclosed, Sherwin Seedorf [Bradford] Loan, Harry Burgoyne [Plymouth] Loan, Benik Afobe [Stoke] Loan, Aaron Collins [Colchester] Loan, Roderick Miranda [Olympiakos] Loan, Prince Oniangue [Caen] Undisclosed, Jonathan Flatt [Scunthorpe] Free, Hakeem Odoffin [Northampton] Free