Kyle Lafferty: Rangers' £200,000 bid rejected by Hearts for striker

Kyle Lafferty scored 19 goals in his first season at Tynecastle

Rangers have had a bid of £200,000 for Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty rejected by Hearts.

The Edinburgh club feel that the offer for the 30-year-old is nowhere near their valuation of a player who was their top scorer last season.

Lafferty, who previously spent four years at Ibrox, scored 19 goals in 44 games after signing at Tynecastle following his exit from Norwich City.

He has failed to find the net in three outings this season.

Lafferty, who has 67 caps for Northern Ireland, started his career with Burnley before joining Rangers in 2008 and leaving amid the club's financial collapse.

He went on to play for Sion, Palermo and Norwich, who loaned to Caykur Rizespor in Turkey and Birmingham City before his move to Tynecastle last summer.

Hearts have added former St Johnstone veteran Steven MacLean and Uche Ikpeazu from Cambridge United to bolster their striker options, while Bobby Burns, who was bought from Glenavon, can also play up front.

Meanwhile, Teplice's David Vanecek has agreed a pre-contract agreement to switch to Tynecastle in January.

Rangers have brought in Sadiq Umar on loan from Roma, while veteran former Scotland striker Kenny Miller was released and Mexico forward Eduardo Herrera sent on loan to Santos Laguna.