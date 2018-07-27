Jonathan Benteke: Oldham Athletic re-sign striker on one-year deal

Jonathan Benteke made one appearance for Oldham Athletic last season

League Two side Oldham Athletic have re-signed striker Jonathan Benteke on a one-year contract after a short-term spell with the club last season.

The 23-year-old joined the Latics in February on a deal which came to an end following their relegation in May.

Benteke signs after a trial with the Latics and began his career as part of Belgian side Standard Liege's academy.

He played with his brother Christian at Crystal Palace in 2016 and made one Premier League appearance at the club.

