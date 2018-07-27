Aleksandr Golovin: Monaco sign CSKA Moscow midfielder

Aleksandr Golovin scored in the opening game of the 2018 World Cup as hosts Russia thrashed Saudi Arabia 5-0

Monaco have signed Russia midfielder Aleksandr Golovin from CSKA Moscow on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Golovin was linked with Premier League side Chelsea but has completed a move to France two weeks before the start of the 2018-19 Ligue 1 season.

"This is a new adventure for me," said the 22-year-old.

Golovin was a key member of the Russia team which reached the quarter-finals of their home World Cup this summer.

He started four games and scored one goal as Russia made it through their group and then knocked out 2010 world champions Spain in the last 16.

Monaco vice president and chief executive Vadim Vasilyev said there had lots of interest in Golovin from "very large" European clubs.

"Aleksandr has chosen the sporting project of Monaco, which will offer him the best conditions to continue his progress," he added.

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup 2018 highlights: Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.