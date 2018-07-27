Hibernian: Neil Lennon says his side are not as good as last season

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon says his team "are short of quality"

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has admitted his squad is weaker than last season.

Lennon saw his side score their 15th goal in three games as they came back from 2-0 down to beat Asteras Tripolis in the Europa League second qualifying round.

But the Northern Irishman acknowledged he needs to make more signings ahead of the Scottish Premiership season.

"We are short of quality and we know that," said Lennon.

Hibs had Darmstadt 98's Australia striker, Jamie Maclaren, Celtic midfielder Scott Allan and Manchester City winger Brandon Barker on loan last season.

"With the Maclarens, the Scott Allans, the Barkers of this world, we haven't been able to replace them just yet, but it is a work in progress," he said.

"There are a lot of clubs in the same boat, but I am really proud of the squad and starting eleven and the guys who came on to make a contribution against a very good side.

"It could have been more, but the character and quality of football was very good."

Midfielder Dylan McGeouch led the Easter Road summer exodus, rejecting a new deal at Hibs to sign for English League One club Sunderland.

Striker Simon Murray has moved to South Africa with Bidvest Wits, while Lennon has been priced out of a permanent deal for Maclaren.

Hibs have also rejected three bids from Celtic for Scotland midfielder John McGinn, who Lennon will not want to lose before the second leg in Greece next week.

"We got [Stevie] Mallan, McGinn and [Vykintas] Slivka in midfield," Lennon said of the 3-2 win at home to Asteras Tripolis.

"We had to go for broke at 2-0 down and we hadn't seen Mallan play in the holding position before - we always thought he was more of an attacking type, but it suited him and suited us."