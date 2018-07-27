Lewis Ward: Northampton Town sign Reading goalkeeper on loan
Northampton Town have signed goalkeeper Lewis Ward on a season-long loan from Championship side Reading.
The 21-year-old has not played a first-team match for Reading but played 26 games for Aldershot as they reached the National League play-offs last season.
At 6ft 4in tall, Cobblers boss Dean Austin told the club website Ward is "a great size for a keeper".
Austin added: "He did really well last season. I have been very impressed and he also has a fantastic attitude."
