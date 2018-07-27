Stanislav Cherchesov: Russia coach signs contract extension

Stanislav Cherchesov (l) being greeted by Russian president Vladimir Putin after the tournament

Stanislav Cherchesov has signed a two-year contract extension as head coach of the Russia national team after their successful display at the World Cup.

The host nation exceeded expectations by reaching the quarter-finals after qualifying behind Uruguay in Group A.

Victory against Spain in the last 16 meant Russia's best finish in the post-Soviet era despite entering the tournament as the lowest ranked side.

Russia's campaign ended in a penalty shootout defeat by Croatia.

The Russian Football Federation thanked the former Russian goalkeeper, 54, for his "successful work in preparation for the 2018 World Cup".

"Stanislav Cherchesov and his team have the complete trust of the federation. We anticipate bright victories and significant achievements ahead for the Russian team," said Aleksandr Alaev, the acting head of the Russian Football Federation.

On Saturday, President Vladimir Putin will host the national team and its coaches for an awards ceremony at the Kremlin.