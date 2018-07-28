Etoile du Sahel reach African Champions League quarter-finals

The African Champions League trophy

Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia beat Mbabane Swallows of eSwatini (formerly Swaziland) 2-0 on Friday to become the first club to reach the quarter-finals of this season's African Champions League.

Goals from Maher Hannachi and Slim Ben Belgacem gave Etoile the victory with the Tunisians also missing a first half penalty through Alaya Brigui.

Etoile, the 2007 African champions, extend their lead in Group D to 10 points, sealing a place in the last eight with two group games to spare.

Only the group winners and runners-up qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals.

Primeiro Agosto of Angola will fancy their chances of finishing second in Group D, behind Etoile, after they snatched a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Zesco United of Zambia in Luanda on Friday.

Substitute Hermenegildo 'Geraldo' Bartolomeu levelled for the hosts in the 90th minute and Muselenge 'Bobo' Ungenda won the match with a goal eight minutes into stoppage time.

John Ching'andu had put the 2016 Champions League semi-finalists Zesco ahead on 67 minutes.

Victory lifts Primeiro from last in the group to second on five points, a point ahead of third placed Swallows.

Elsewhere on Friday, Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa hauled themselves back into contention for a place in the quarter-finals with a 2-1 home win over Port of Togo in Group C.

Leandro Sirino and Sibusiso Vilakazi scored early on to give Sundowns a comfortable lead with Kokou Kloukpo striking late on for the Togolese side.

Mamelodi Sundowns moved off the foot of the table to go level on points with holders Wydad Casablanca and Horoya of Guinea who play each other later on Saturday. Port of Togo are now bottom of a tight Group C.

In another match played on Friday, Morocco's Difaa el Jadida held former champions Entente Setif of Algeria to a 1-1 draw at home in Group B.

Difaa remain bottom of the standings, two points behind third placed Setif who are now level with fellow Algerians Mouloudia Alger.

Mouloudia face Group B leaders and five-times former champions TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo in Algiers on Saturday night.

A win for Mazembe, who have a five point lead at the top of the group, would seal their place in the quarter-finals.

Also on Saturday, in Group A Esperance of Tunisia travel to Uganda to face KCCA knowing victory will put them on the verge of reaching the last eight.

Esperance's progression will be confirmed if they win and then later on Saturday Egypt's Al Ahly also win in Botswana against Township Rollers.