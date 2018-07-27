Watch the highlights as Serie B Italia score two majestic goals to clinch a deserved victory in the Premier final at Super Cup NI.

Stunning finishes in each half from Salvatore Buonavoglia and substitute Marco Bingo secured a 2-0 win over County Down in Ballymena.

Down's Ben Cushnie had a strong penalty appeal turned down in the first half, while goalkeeper Dylan Stewart made a number of fine saves to deny the Italians a bigger winning margin.