BBC Sport - Highlights: Antrim deny Man Utd in Super Cup NI shootout

  • From the section Irish

Holders County Antrim hold their nerve to beat Manchester United 5-3 on penalties in Friday's final of the Super Cup NI Junior section in Ballymena.

All five Antrim players scored in the shootout after the game finished 1-1 at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

Connor Friel saved Owen Dodgson's spot-kick, making amends for a goalkeeping error two minutes from the end when Will Fish's free-kick drifted in after Charlie Allen's Antrim goal moment earlier.

