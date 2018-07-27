Saturday's back pages

Daily Star
Chelsea offer Hazard captaincy in a bid to keep the Belgian at Stamford Bridge
Daily Express
The Daily Express also say Hazard will be offered the Chelsea captaincy in an attempt to thwart a £180m bid from Real Madrid
Daily Mirror
Manchester United to release two defenders to fund move for Harry Maguire
The Sun
In The Sun, Jurgen Klopp dismisses Jose Mourinho's claims of excessive Liverpool spending

