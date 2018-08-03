Championship
Millwall15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis
Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough were beaten by Aston Villa in last season's play-off semi-finals
Follow live text commentary from 11:00 BST on Saturday

Millwall could hand debuts to summer signings Ben Amos, Murray Wallace and winger Jiri Skalak, who joined from Brighton on Thursday.

The Lions are embarking on their second season back in the Championship, having finished eighth last season.

Middlesbrough midfielder Paddy McNair is a doubt, while defender Dani Ayala and striker Rudy Gestede missed portions of pre-season with injury.

Winger Adama Traore is back in training following a shoulder injury.

Boro were beaten in the play-off semi-finals last season.

Match facts

  • Millwall's home victory against Middlesbrough last season was only their second in their past eight home league matches against them (D2 L4).
  • Middlesbrough have faced Millwall on the opening day on two previous occasions, in the 1987-88 and 1991-92 seasons, winning promotion at the end of both of those campaigns.
  • Millwall have won on the opening day in three of the past four seasons, although they lost last season against Nottingham Forest.
  • Since a 3-1 away win at Coventry on the opening day of the 2000-01 Premier League season, Middlesbrough have won just two of their past 17 opening day matches (D7 L8), winning none of their six away from home since then (D2 L4).
  • Millwall won 42 Championship points in 2018 (P21 W12 D6 L3), with only Fulham (52) and Cardiff (43), both of whom were promoted, earning more than the Lions.
  • Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has not lost any of his past eight matches against Millwall in all competitions (W4 D4) since a 3-1 defeat in April 2003 when he was Stoke manager. Lions boss Neil Harris scored Millwall's first goal that day.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aston Villa00000000
2Birmingham00000000
3Blackburn00000000
4Bolton00000000
5Brentford00000000
6Bristol City00000000
7Derby00000000
8Hull00000000
9Ipswich00000000
10Leeds00000000
11Middlesbrough00000000
12Millwall00000000
13Norwich00000000
14Nottm Forest00000000
15Preston00000000
16QPR00000000
17Reading00000000
18Rotherham00000000
19Sheff Utd00000000
20Sheff Wed00000000
21Stoke00000000
22Swansea00000000
23West Brom00000000
24Wigan00000000
