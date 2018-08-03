Championship
Brentford15:00Rotherham
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Rotherham United

Rotherham United defender Richard Wood
Defender Richard Wood scored both of Rotherham's goals in their League One play-off final victory over Shrewsbury
Follow live text commentary from 11:00 BST on Saturday

Brentford will check on striker Neal Maupay (hamstring), while left-back Rico Henry is returning to fitness after a long-term knee injury.

New signings Ezri Konsa and Said Benrahma could feature for the Bees alongside Henrik Dalsgaard, who played for Denmark in the World Cup.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne only has Darren Potter (Achilles) on his injury list as they return to the second tier.

Striker Jamie Proctor could be involved after a year out with a knee injury.

Match facts

  • Brentford have won each of their past three home league games against Rotherham, most recently a 4-2 victory in February 2017.
  • None of the past eight league encounters between Brentford and Rotherham have ended in a draw, with both teams winning four games each.
  • Brentford are winless on the opening day in each of their past six campaigns (D4 L2) since a 2-0 win over Yeovil Town at the start of the 2011-12 season.
  • Rotherham have not won away from home on the opening day of a league season since thrashing Millwall 6-0 in August 2002; they have drawn three and lost two away matches since.
  • Brentford lost 26 points from leading positions in the Championship last season - only relegated Sunderland lost more (28).
  • Rotherham have collected just three points in their past 12 league trips to London (W0 D3 L9), losing each of the past seven in a row.

Saturday 4th August 2018

