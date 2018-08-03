Birmingham City v Norwich City
Birmingham could give a debut to left-back Kristian Pedersen, the club's only signing of the summer transfer window.
Garry Monk's side had an embargo lifted on Thursday and could add as many as five players by the end of the month.
Norwich's on-loan striker Jordan Rhodes will travel with the squad after overcoming an ankle injury.
Full-backs Jamal Lewis and Ivo Pinto are not yet match fit, with Mario Vrancic and Matt Jarvis out, but Alex Tettey is available for the opener.
Match facts
- Birmingham have lost each of their past three league matches against Norwich without scoring a single goal
- Birmingham have failed to score in four of their past five opening day matches (W1 D1 L3), including each of their past two
- Norwich have managed just one win in their past 15 attempts on the opening day of the season (D7 L7); a 4-1 away win at Blackburn Rovers in 2016-17
- This is the fourth consecutive season that Birmingham manager Garry Monk is taking charge of a different club on the opening day; Swansea in 2015-16, Leeds in 2016-17, Middlesbrough in 2017-18 and Birmingham in 2018-19
- Norwich won none of their past eight away Championship matches in 2017-18 (P8 W0 D5 L3), losing 5-1 to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on the final day of the season