Championship
Birmingham15:00Norwich
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City v Norwich City

Birmingham City manager Garry Monk
Garry Monk's Birmingham escaped relegation on the final day of last season
Follow live text commentary from 11:00 BST on Saturday

Birmingham could give a debut to left-back Kristian Pedersen, the club's only signing of the summer transfer window.

Garry Monk's side had an embargo lifted on Thursday and could add as many as five players by the end of the month.

Norwich's on-loan striker Jordan Rhodes will travel with the squad after overcoming an ankle injury.

Full-backs Jamal Lewis and Ivo Pinto are not yet match fit, with Mario Vrancic and Matt Jarvis out, but Alex Tettey is available for the opener.

Match facts

  • Birmingham have lost each of their past three league matches against Norwich without scoring a single goal
  • Birmingham have failed to score in four of their past five opening day matches (W1 D1 L3), including each of their past two
  • Norwich have managed just one win in their past 15 attempts on the opening day of the season (D7 L7); a 4-1 away win at Blackburn Rovers in 2016-17
  • This is the fourth consecutive season that Birmingham manager Garry Monk is taking charge of a different club on the opening day; Swansea in 2015-16, Leeds in 2016-17, Middlesbrough in 2017-18 and Birmingham in 2018-19
  • Norwich won none of their past eight away Championship matches in 2017-18 (P8 W0 D5 L3), losing 5-1 to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on the final day of the season

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Derby11002113
2Aston Villa00000000
3Birmingham00000000
4Blackburn00000000
5Bolton00000000
6Brentford00000000
7Bristol City00000000
8Hull00000000
9Ipswich00000000
10Leeds00000000
11Middlesbrough00000000
12Millwall00000000
13Norwich00000000
14Nottm Forest00000000
15Preston00000000
16QPR00000000
17Rotherham00000000
18Sheff Utd00000000
19Sheff Wed00000000
20Stoke00000000
21Swansea00000000
22West Brom00000000
23Wigan00000000
24Reading100112-10
Top Stories

