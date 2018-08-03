Championship
Bristol City15:00Nottm Forest
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban
Nottingham Forest spent a reported £6m to sign striker Lewis Grabban from Bournemouth
Follow live text commentary from 11:00 BST on Saturday

Nottingham Forest are set to hand debuts to £13.2m record signing Joao Carvalho and £6m striker Lewis Grabban at Ashton Gate.

Defender Michael Dawson could feature for his boyhood club after re-signing from Hull this summer.

Bristol City are without striker Famara Diedhiou, who starts a six-game ban for a spitting incident in April.

Forward Andreas Weimann is one of seven players who could make their debut for the Robins.

Match facts

  • Since a run of 14 consecutive matches in all competitions without a home win against Nottingham Forest between 1976 and 2011, Bristol City have won each of their past four, scoring twice in each win.
  • Nottingham Forest have lost five of their past seven Championship encounters with Bristol City (W1 D1).
  • Championship matches at Ashton Gate saw 69 goals scored in 2017-18 - only Hull's KCOM Stadium saw more (73).
  • Forest manager Aitor Karanka has managed three Championship matches against Bristol City previously (D1 L2), winning none and failing to see his sides score in those games (Middlesbrough twice in 2015-16, Nottingham Forest in April 2018).
  • In each of the past two seasons, the team facing Bristol City on the opening day of the season has gone on to be relegated from the Championship; Wigan Athletic in 2016-17 and Barnsley in 2017-18.
  • Karanka will be the seventh different manager to take charge of Forest in their past seven league trips to Ashton Gate since 2010-11 after Billy Davies, Steve Cotterill, Rob Kelly, Dougie Freedman, Philippe Montanier and Mark Warburton.

