Sheffield United v Swansea City

New Swansea boss Graham Potter managed Swedish club Ostersunds in the Europa League last season

Wales wing Ben Woodburn is available to make his debut for Sheffield United after his loan move from Liverpool.

Blades boss Chris Wilder has all his first-team squad available, barring midfielder Paul Coutts (broken leg).

Swansea City are waiting to assess the fitness of defender Kyle Naughton, who has a calf strain.

Defender Federico Fernandez is set to play despite being linked with a move away, but reported Burnley target Sam Clucas is out injured.

New Swans boss Graham Potter has seen 13 players depart this summer following their relegation from the Premier League.

For Sheffield United, summer signings John Egan, David McGoldrick and goalkeeper Dean Henderson are all in contention to make their debut.

Match facts