Sheffield United v Swansea City

Wales wing Ben Woodburn is available to make his debut for Sheffield United after his loan move from Liverpool.
Blades boss Chris Wilder has all his first-team squad available, barring midfielder Paul Coutts (broken leg).
Swansea City are waiting to assess the fitness of defender Kyle Naughton, who has a calf strain.
Defender Federico Fernandez is set to play despite being linked with a move away, but reported Burnley target Sam Clucas is out injured.
New Swans boss Graham Potter has seen 13 players depart this summer following their relegation from the Premier League.
For Sheffield United, summer signings John Egan, David McGoldrick and goalkeeper Dean Henderson are all in contention to make their debut.
Match facts
- Sheffield United are unbeaten in each of their past 13 home league matches against Swansea (W9 D4) since losing 2-1 in March 1939.
- Swansea's last Championship match (not including play-offs) was against Sheffield United on the final day of the 2010-11 season; Swansea won 4-0 at Liberty Stadium.
- At Bramall Lane, Sheffield United have lost on the opening day in just one of their past 14 games (W10 D3); a 2-1 loss to Bristol City in League One in 2014-15.
- Five of the past six Swansea managers (excluding caretakers) have won their first match in charge; Michael Laudrup, Garry Monk, Francesco Guidolin, Paul Clement and Carlos Carvalhal all did so, with only Bob Bradley losing his first.
- Last season, Sheffield United won all three home Championship matches against sides relegated from the Premier League the previous season, beating Hull (4-1), Sunderland (3-0) and Middlesbrough (2-1).
- Swansea were relegated from the Premier League last season with the second worst away record (12 points), ahead only of Brighton (11 points), and they are still without an away league win in 2018.