Ipswich Town v Blackburn Rovers

New Ipswich boss Paul Hurst must decide whether to include last season's top scorer Martyn Waghorn, with several bids on the table for the striker.
Fellow forward Joe Garner (knee) is yet to resume training but Cole Skuse is fit after overcoming a thigh injury.
Newly promoted Blackburn could be without midfielders Jacob Davenport (hip) and Ben Gladwin (knee).
Joe Rothwell and on-loan Chelsea forward Kasey Palmer are likely to make their debuts for Tony Mowbray's side.
Match facts
- Ipswich have lost one of their past 16 home matches against Blackburn in all competitions (W10 D5); a 3-1 defeat in November 1994 in the Premier League, a season in which Ipswich were relegated and Blackburn won the title.
- Ipswich have won three of their past four opening-day matches (D1) since a 2-1 defeat at Reading in 2013-14.
- Six of the eight matches that Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has taken charge of on the opening day of a league season have ended in defeat (W1 D1); his only win on opening day came in League One in 2015-16, when his Coventry side won 2-0 against Wigan.
- Paul Hurst's previous two opening-day EFL matches both ended in victory; in League Two with Grimsby Town in 2016-17 and League One with Shrewsbury Town in 2017-18.
- Blackburn have not won on the opening day in any of their six seasons since they were relegated from the Premier League (D3 L3).