Ipswich Town v Blackburn Rovers

Paul Hurst succeeded Mick McCarthy as Ipswich Town manager during the summer

New Ipswich boss Paul Hurst must decide whether to include last season's top scorer Martyn Waghorn, with several bids on the table for the striker.

Fellow forward Joe Garner (knee) is yet to resume training but Cole Skuse is fit after overcoming a thigh injury.

Newly promoted Blackburn could be without midfielders Jacob Davenport (hip) and Ben Gladwin (knee).

Joe Rothwell and on-loan Chelsea forward Kasey Palmer are likely to make their debuts for Tony Mowbray's side.

Match facts